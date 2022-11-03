Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Tracardi
Tracardi
Automate Customer Journey - Track Anything
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
TRACARDI is an API-first solution, no-code platform aimed at any business that wants to start using user data for automated customer journey and engagement.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Tracardi
AI Hackathon by AssemblyAI
Ad
Build AI-powered products & win up to $50,000 in prizes
About this launch
Tracardi
Automate Customer Journey
3
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Tracardi by
Tracardi
was hunted by
Risto
in
User Experience
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Risto
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
Tracardi
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Tracardi 's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#101
Report