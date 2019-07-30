Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Toybox Inspect

Toybox Inspect

Visually inspect CSS, accessibility, & spacing on your site

With Toybox Inspect - instantly view the CSS, accessibility and spacing of any element you hover over. If you notice an issue, log a bug with 1-click.
✓ View clean CSS
✓ Check if your site is a11y
✓ See spacing with redlines
✓ Export bugs to existing tools
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Hidden comment