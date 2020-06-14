  1. Home
Toy Faces Library

A fun diverse library of 3D avatars for your design mockups.

Toy Faces is a fun diverse library of 3D avatars for your design mockups and personal use. Inspired mostly by ordinary folks and some troublemakers Toy Faces helps your designs to be a bit more fun and diverse.
Amrit Pal
Maker
I created this while in quarantine. There were days where I doubted the point of making design assets while the world is dealing with so much tragedy. Then one day I came across this article of a group of anime lovers living in the beautiful yet very troubled region of Kashmir. They mashed up Miyazaki's art with beautiful raw imagery of Kashmir and looking at that my doubts disappeared. This bundle of 3D avatars is to help add a little more fun and diversity to your designs. Design needs better representation and diversity, this is just a small step from my side to offer more of it. I would request everyone to provide constructive feedback on how Toy Faces can represent better. Okay, I am done talking hope you show this some love, stay safe! 🦄😊
Katerina Bondar
Really interesting idea! Very modern implementation. It is very cool that people of different nationalities are represented!
Amrit Pal
Maker
@twinklee_ee Thank you so much, I will be adding more nationalities. 😊
Stuti Bhageria
Love the variety and diversity of the characters. Amazing work.
Amrit Pal
Maker
@stuti_bhageria Thank you so much!
vijay verma
This is really cool. Love the colors and style 😻
Amrit Pal
Maker
@realvjy I was just going to send you a message regarding this. Thank you so much!
Rajat
Loved the caricatures!
