Toy Faces Library

Amrit Pal
Maker
I created this while in quarantine. There were days where I doubted the point of making design assets while the world is dealing with so much tragedy. Then one day I came across this article of a group of anime lovers living in the beautiful yet very troubled region of Kashmir. They mashed up Miyazaki's art with beautiful raw imagery of Kashmir and looking at that my doubts disappeared. This bundle of 3D avatars is to help add a little more fun and diversity to your designs. Design needs better representation and diversity, this is just a small step from my side to offer more of it. I would request everyone to provide constructive feedback on how Toy Faces can represent better. Okay, I am done talking hope you show this some love, stay safe! 🦄😊
Really interesting idea! Very modern implementation. It is very cool that people of different nationalities are represented!
@twinklee_ee Thank you so much, I will be adding more nationalities. 😊
Love the variety and diversity of the characters. Amazing work.
@stuti_bhageria Thank you so much!
This is really cool. Love the colors and style 😻
@rajat_sriv Thanks a lot.