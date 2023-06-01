Products
Home
→
Product
→
Townew Smart Trash Can
Townew Smart Trash Can
The first Self-Sealing & Self-Changing trash can
Townew smart trash can does all the dirty work for you. Hold the button for 3 seconds and your bag is sealed. Just grab it, and Townew will automatically place a new bag into the bin, all on its own!
Launched in
Home
Internet of Things
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Clara
in
Home
,
Internet of Things
. Featured on June 1st, 2023.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
