Explore hidden tourist places on a special PULSE map. Search for big red circles to find TOP tourist places or small blue circles to find tourist places that almost nobody knows. Based on Wikipedia data.
Nice app, easy to mark "favourites" and come back to them later. Has many places in nature in comparison to other apps.
It has only Europe at the moment.
Going to test my fist trips with TourPickr next weekend.Kristína Mizeráková has used this product for one week.
Bubble map is great. I've tried to find something in Spain. I've got hundreds of tips, some of them has been splendid!
Only Europe is covered.
Definitely worth trying, really great alternative to TripAdvisor.Johnathan Cleevback has used this product for one day.
Ladislav ŠalomMaker@ladislav_salom
Early access available on Play Store now! Feedback appreciated.
