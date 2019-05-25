Log InSign up
TourPickr

Explore more than 400 000 hidden tourist places in Europe.

Explore hidden tourist places on a special PULSE map. Search for big red circles to find TOP tourist places or small blue circles to find tourist places that almost nobody knows. Based on Wikipedia data.
    Pros: 

    Nice app, easy to mark "favourites" and come back to them later. Has many places in nature in comparison to other apps.

    Cons: 

    It has only Europe at the moment.

    Going to test my fist trips with TourPickr next weekend.

    Kristína Mizeráková has used this product for one week.
  • Johnathan Cleevback
    Johnathan Cleevback
    Pros: 

    Bubble map is great. I've tried to find something in Spain. I've got hundreds of tips, some of them has been splendid!

    Cons: 

    Only Europe is covered.

    Definitely worth trying, really great alternative to TripAdvisor.

    Johnathan Cleevback has used this product for one day.
Early access available on Play Store now! Feedback appreciated.
