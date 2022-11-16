Products
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → TourGuideJS
TourGuideJS

TourGuideJS

A free and complete alternative to IntroJS

Free
TourGuide is a JavaScript library written for creating user tours and on-boarding steps for apps. It is a complete alternative to IntroJS which is a paid library. and IMHO is every bit as good!
Launched in Open Source, Developer Tools, GitHub +1 by
TourGuideJS
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
TourGuideJS
TourGuideJSA free and complete alternative to IntroJS
1review
2
followers
TourGuideJS by
TourGuideJS
was hunted by
Samuel Banks
in Open Source, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Jack Callow
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
TourGuideJS
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is TourGuideJS's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#148