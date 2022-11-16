Products
TourGuideJS
TourGuideJS
A free and complete alternative to IntroJS
TourGuide is a JavaScript library written for creating user tours and on-boarding steps for apps. It is a complete alternative to IntroJS which is a paid library. and IMHO is every bit as good!
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
TourGuideJS
About this launch
1
review
2
followers
TourGuideJS by
TourGuideJS
was hunted by
Samuel Banks
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Jack Callow
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is TourGuideJS's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#148
