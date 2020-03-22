Discussion
Joe Taylor
We built Touchbase to facilitate the kind of ad hoc discussions that remote teams find hard versus a traditional office-based team. Please try it out with your team and give us feedback. Desktop browsers only right now, mobile to follow. Thanks!
Congrats on the launch, Joe! We were beta-testing it at ToDoBot and I have to say Touchbase is awesome! Perhaps the fastest way to talk to someone without having them to go through all the Zoom install/login hassle
@maxim_leonovich thanks Maxim, we love ToDoBot!
