Touchbase

Quick live video discussions for remote teams

Touchbase is a really quick way for remote team members to hold short, focused discussions using live video. Set the topic, share the url & your 15 minute video session starts when someone else joins. After 15 minutes, the discussion automatically ends.
We built Touchbase to facilitate the kind of ad hoc discussions that remote teams find hard versus a traditional office-based team. Please try it out with your team and give us feedback. Desktop browsers only right now, mobile to follow. Thanks!
Maxim Leonovich
Maxim Leonovich
Congrats on the launch, Joe! We were beta-testing it at ToDoBot and I have to say Touchbase is awesome! Perhaps the fastest way to talk to someone without having them to go through all the Zoom install/login hassle
@maxim_leonovich thanks Maxim, we love ToDoBot!
