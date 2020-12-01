discussion
Antonia Hellman
MakerCo-Founder & Co-CEO of Toucan
When my brother, Ethan, and I were sent home from college back in March, we found ourselves losing touch with the communities and people that we were so close to on campus. Socializing over traditional videoconferencing tools was only making a tough situation more awkward. That's when we decided to take matters into our own hands. We gathered a phenomenal team of professionals and made the platform into what it is today. We love Toucan, not only because we built it, but because we, ourselves, need it. We went live with our public beta last week, so now the rest of the world can enjoy it, too.
