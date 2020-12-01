  1. Home
Bringing real life's interactions to a virtual space

On Toucan, guests form their own groups and move freely from conversation to conversation. Private messages, emojis, presenter mode, media sharing, and more bring humanity and joy to virtual social events and gatherings.
Stanford sister-brother duo launch video-conferencing platform Toucan to simulate real-life conversation | The Stanford Daily"Initially, we just had an idea. It was literally a sketch on a sticky note. Within 24 hours of talking to this guy, he quit his job and came to help us build this company." Ethan Hellman '24 described the process of pitching Toucan to its soon-to-be head of product design.
When my brother, Ethan, and I were sent home from college back in March, we found ourselves losing touch with the communities and people that we were so close to on campus. Socializing over traditional videoconferencing tools was only making a tough situation more awkward. That's when we decided to take matters into our own hands. We gathered a phenomenal team of professionals and made the platform into what it is today. We love Toucan, not only because we built it, but because we, ourselves, need it. We went live with our public beta last week, so now the rest of the world can enjoy it, too.
