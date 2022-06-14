Products
Totum
Totum
Business database for non‑programmers
Tool for building a custom CRM, ERP, *RM system in case the market does not have ready-made products for your task. Database as an interface, simple-code logic, automatic actions, access rules, logging, API and more.
Launched in
Open Source
,
GitHub
,
Tech
About this launch
Totum by
Totum
was hunted by
Alexey Polunin
in
. Made by
Alexey Polunin
and
Tatiana
. Featured on June 14th, 2022.
Totum
is not rated yet. This is Totum's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Daily rank
#31
Weekly rank
#42
