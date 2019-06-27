Log InSign up
Totle Swap

Instant token swap at the best price across DEXs

Totle Swap simplifies trading ERC-20 tokens by offering an incredibly intuitive interface that anyone can get familiar with instantly, and Totle doesn't stop there. Totle Swap automatically gets users the best price available on the DEX market for every swap!
Totle Swap is Live! - Totle - MediumSwap ERC-20 tokens while automatically getting the best price on the DEX market Totle has been working on creating the easiest way to swap tokens. Now, with Totle Swap, users automatically get the best price on the DEX market for any ERC-20 token in a near instant swap.
Reviews
Eric Bujold
Nathan Welch
Sergey Tsyba
Helpful
  • David Bleznak
    Pros: 

    Makes it super easy to trade erc20 tokens.

    Cons: 

    Not applicable

    Not applicable

    David Bleznak has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Andrew Trudel
Hunter
Hey Product Hunt! Totle Swap is a demonstration of how simple using cryptocurrency can be with the right tools. We've stripped out the technical jargon and delivered a product that's familiar and intuitive for people new or experienced with using crypto. Our team worked hard on handling as much of the technical side of swapping as possible. We automatically find and acquire the best price for every swap made through Totle Swap. We would love to hear your feedback, thoughts, and questions! We hope you like it!
David Bleznak
Swapping will never be the same.
Katie Horne
This looks awesome! Love the UI
Eric Bujold
Super pumped about this, great job team!
