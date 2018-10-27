TotalSheets is a platform that offers you all the tools you need to create a fully functional online spreadsheet. Similar to Google Sheets in concept, but with the intention to give a greater control to owners over the appearance of their published spreadsheets.
Beta Version (0.9.0) Officially Launched!Our beta version is online! Everyone can register and start using it without any limitation. The duration for beta testing is not specified yet, but all users who register during that time will have their work saved and will be able to use it freely afterwards.
Tomasz MocholMaker@totalsheets · Developer, TotalSheets
This is first beta version and all your feedback is much appreciated.
