Total Remote Control
Total Remote Control
Control your Mac from your iPad with pro-level precision
Turn your iPad into a wireless, ultra-responsive touch controller and secondary screen for your Mac. Built for creators, professionals, and anyone who needs more freedom and flexibility when working.
Free Options
Mac
Productivity
Remote Work
About this launch
Total Remote Control by
was hunted by
David Barral Merino
in
Mac
Productivity
Remote Work
David Barral Merino
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Total Remote Control's first launch.