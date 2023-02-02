Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Total.js Flow
Total.js Flow

Total.js Flow

Visual Programming Interface for everyone

Free
Total.js Flow is an excellent and modern Visual Programming Interface for low-code development. It's a viable alternative to Node-RED and fully open-source under the MIT license.
Launched in API, Internet of Things, Developer Tools by
Low-code development - Total.js Flow
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Low-code development - Total.js Flow
Low-code development - Total.js FlowVisual Programming Interface for everyone
1review
8
followers
Total.js Flow by
Low-code development - Total.js Flow
was hunted by
Peter Širka
in API, Internet of Things, Developer Tools. Made by
Peter Širka
and
Total.js Platform
. Featured on February 2nd, 2023.
Low-code development - Total.js Flow
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Low-code development - Total.js Flow's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#171