Total.js Flow
Visual Programming Interface for everyone
Total.js Flow is an excellent and modern Visual Programming Interface for low-code development. It's a viable alternative to Node-RED and fully open-source under the MIT license.
Launched in
API
,
Internet of Things
,
Developer Tools
by
Low-code development - Total.js Flow
Low-code development - Total.js Flow
Total.js Flow by
Low-code development - Total.js Flow
was hunted by
Peter Širka
in
API
,
Internet of Things
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Peter Širka
and
Total.js Platform
. Featured on February 2nd, 2023.
Low-code development - Total.js Flow
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Low-code development - Total.js Flow's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#171
