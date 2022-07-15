Products
Total Gravity
Ranked #13 for today
Total Gravity
A space shooter that bends trajectories with gravity
Total Gravity is a mobile top-down shooter with space, gravitation, and countless power-up combinations. Each level feels like a new maze, where solutions brightly blow-ups 🤩
Launched in
Amazon
,
Action Games
,
Free Games
by
Total Gravity
About this launch
Total Gravity
A space shooter that bends trajectories with gravity
Total Gravity by
Total Gravity
was hunted by
Oleksiy Kobozev
in
Amazon
,
Action Games
,
Free Games
. Made by
Oleksiy Kobozev
. Featured on July 15th, 2022.
Total Gravity
is not rated yet. This is Total Gravity's first launch.
