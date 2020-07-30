Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Yannik Heinze
Good job
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@yannikheinze thanks mate! Always nice to see a familiar face lurking on PH. :-)
UpvoteShare
Maker
Meowdy PHers, 48 hours ago I launched Have I Been Known? That's not a question... I actually did launch HIBK? This one's made for those of you who are out there grinding, stacking sats til you can't stack no more. Have been sitting on the tosh.is domain for a while and one day it came to me. Put "sa" as the subdomain, and you've got sa.tosh.is and that's exactly what bitcoiners want... More satoshis! This is barebones mvp of course. They're basically all I ever bother building. But not to worry... Looks as though the bull market's back baby!!
UpvoteShare