Torrent Party
Netflix Party for torrents
Download the Torrent Party app and watch torrents in together with your friends in a virtual movie room. Watch content in perfect sync and talk about what's on the screen in the room chat.
Launched in
Video Streaming
,
Movies
,
Streaming Services
by
Torrent Party
Causal for Startups
About this launch
Torrent Party
Netflix Party for torrents!
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Torrent Party by
Torrent Party
was hunted by
George Fedoseev
in
Video Streaming
,
Movies
,
Streaming Services
. Made by
George Fedoseev
. Featured on March 13th, 2023.
Torrent Party
is not rated yet. This is Torrent Party's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#27
