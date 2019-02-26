Log InSign up
Torre Signals

When you signal others, you'll be notified of any opportunities they share, and when colleagues (whom you've authorized) search for talent, they'll know who you signaled as someone to consider.

Torre Signals: Build a following of professionals that want to work with youMost jobs are fulfilled through referrals -  55% of them, to be exact. Yet, the process remains as manual today as it was 100 years ago. It probably plays out something like this: you tell some of your colleagues about your new job opening and ask them whether they know (or might be able to think of) anyone suitable for the position.
Alexander TorrenegraMakerPro@torrenegra · CEO of Torre
Hello Product Hunt 👋. Thank you for your interest! All your feedback is not only appreciated but critical in our mission ❤️🚀 As a fellow entrepreneur, I've connected with and interviewed hundreds of potential candidates for my ventures - many of whom I'd love to keep in touch with. We built Torre Signals as part of our efforts to make the work of billions fulfilling, and we started by building tools to improve the way that talent gets matched with fulfilling professional opportunities. Please know that Torre Signals is currently available only for users with a torre.bio, we're working on expanding the concept to other external users ASAP.
