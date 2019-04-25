Log InSign up
Torre Rank

Have candidates ranked by A.I. using your matching criteria

⏰ Saves you time by pre-screening candidates and automatically ranking them for you.
📩 Integrate to your current sourcing and recruiting solutions (candidate sources and ATS).
👩‍💻 Optimized view of qualifications and experiences for faster reviewing.
Alexander Torrenegra
Makers
Luis Mesa
Ana María Díaz
Manuel Montes
Andrés Cajiao
Juan Fernando Domínguez
Rodrigo Herrero
David Montaño
Alexander Torrenegra
Daniela Avila
Hello again Product Hunt 👋. This year's first quarter I had the goal of hiring some new engineers for Torre, and thanks to my team's efforts I was lucky to have more than 400 applicants for the positions. While having to review 400+ résumés is an excellent problem to have, I thought we could do better. This is why we've built Torre Rank. A product that connects with your current sourcing and applicant tracking solutions to help you rank candidates and review them faster. ⏰ The premise: Less paper screening, more valuable interviewing. Think about doing to candidate reviewing what google did to searching for information — clean, fast, accurate. Please give it a try and, as always, your feedback is not only appreciated but critical in our mission. ❤️🚀
