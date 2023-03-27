Products
Home
→
Product
→
Tordess
Tordess
Empowering talented crypto traders globally
Considered a career as a professional crypto trader? Beat the volatility of crypto trading by managing risk. We reward verified trading talents with up to $100,000 of our capital. We cover 100% of your losses and you keep up to 90% of the profits.
Launched in
Investing
,
Crypto
by
Tordess
About this launch
Tordess
Crypto's first prop-trade + social trading platform
Tordess by
Tordess
was hunted by
Jha
in
Investing
,
Crypto
. Made by
Dat Le
and
Sky Nguyen
. Featured on April 10th, 2023.
Tordess
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 20th, 2022.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
