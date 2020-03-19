Log In
TopShot Game

Guess which Unsplash picture was downloaded more often.

TopShot is a Webgame where you have to guess which picture on Unsplash was downloaded more often.
Discussion
Linus Bruns
Maker
👋Hey Hunters! Last week we launched a Unsplash-Webgame - TopShot. It's a project which only our trainees have worked on. 🎮After you chose a topic to play, you have to select the picture you think was downloaded more often. If you guess right, you got 1 point, if not you're game over and have to start again. 🆓This simple webgame is fun and addictive even if you don't know Unsplash. And it's completely free so just give it a try! 😎Let us know if you beat our company highscore of 9 Rounds! 🤫Additionally: In the next version we are planning to add a scoreboard and the option to play live against other people. Stay tuned!
Leandro
Leandro
Hey, nice work and congrats on the launch 🎉 This is fun to play!
