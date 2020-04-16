  1. Home
  2.  → TopShape

TopShape

Create custom workouts & track your progress

Everything you need for smarter and better trainings.

An application to manage all your workouts and shape.
Create personalized workouts based on time, distance or repetitions.

Record your shape and follow your progress!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Christophe Asselin de Beauville
Christophe Asselin de Beauville
Maker
Many more features are coming, stay tuned with our Roadmap: https://topshape.net/roadmap/ And be sure to follow us on Facebook! 💪 For suggestions, feature updates, reviews, everything, please contact us: https://topshape.net/contact-us/ 🙏
Upvote (1)Share
Nikolay Bilev
Nikolay Bilev
Hi Christophe! Great product. I like the ability to record training details for each workout in the app. It is really helpful for keeping track of the results and analysing your progress. Sometimes I forget to do my workout, especially on busy days. I think it could also be useful to set up a notification to get a reminder for a planned workout.
Upvote (1)Share
Christophe Asselin de Beauville
Christophe Asselin de Beauville
Maker
@bilevn Hey Nikolay, thanks for your message! It's definitely something I'm planning to add but haven't added it in my roadmap yet, I'll add it right now! Thanks 😊
UpvoteShare