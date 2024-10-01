Launches
Turn your favorite topics into personalized Spanish practice
What Duolingo is for beginners, we are for intermediate students. Create your language learning experience based on news articles, web pages and built-in stories.
Launched in
Education
Languages
Online Learning
by
Turn your favorite topics into personalized Spanish practice
was hunted by
Damian Kaleta
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Damian Kaleta
. Featured on October 2nd, 2024.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
