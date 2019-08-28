Log InSign up
It ranks the top 100 posts of any Instagram public user

Top100posts is a quick and free tool for Instagram content curators and social media professionals.
Simply search any Instagram public profile and find out its most viral content in terms of Engagement (likes + comments), Likes only or Comments only.
Erwan Quinat
Maker
I was searching for a tool like this for ages and couldn't find it. So I developed it. I believe It’s a great way to discover what type of content stands out for brands and influencers, on Instagram. The system can take up to 20-50 seconds to rank the most engaging 100 posts, so thanks for your patience. Methodology: We analyse the last 500 posts of the IG account searched and then rank the 100 most engaging posts.
