Top UX School

As a UX designer who initially broke into the UX field through trial and error, I built this site to help people who are new to UX to find UX programs that are suitable for them.
Kai-Ting HuangMaker@kaitinghuang · Designer & developer
Hi all, this is my first time launching on Product Hunt & also the first time I made a product for the community (design) I care about. Any feedback is welcome! Thank you ❤️
Graeme@graeme_fulton · Making Prototypr.io and Letter 💌
@kaitinghuang congrats on your first launch, this is really useful! Do you plan on adding other resources such as bootcamps and online courses?
Kai-Ting HuangMaker@kaitinghuang · Designer & developer
@graeme_fulton Hi Graeme, this is a great feedback! My original intention was to start with a list of more manageable and verifiable list (e.g. university degrees). As the project evolves, it's definitely worthwhile to add bootcamps and online courses to accommodate different people's interest. Thanks!!
Mahvish Irfan@mahvishmi · @mahvishmi
This looks awesome and very beneficial for people interested in HCI careers! Thanks for making this!
Kai-Ting HuangMaker@kaitinghuang · Designer & developer
@mahvishmi Thank you! I'm glad you find it useful :)
