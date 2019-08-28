Tooyoo Emergency Sheet

Discussion
Maker
Johan Bavaud 🇨🇭
Hi everyone! 👋 We'd like to introduce you to a new way to approach dealing with medical wishes electronically and securely. You can create your own digital shareable emergency sheet on tooyoo in three simple steps: 1. Create your free account 2. Answer medical questions 3. Download (PDF) or share your new electronic emergency sheet securely through tooyoo. Your beloved ones have access anytime to your medical information if something happens tooyoo 🙏🏻 _________________________________________________ tooyoo is not only an electronic emergency sheet generator, but a platform to manage the transmission of your data and assets. We are going to introduce you to the whole product on 31.10.2019 just before All Saints' Day. __________________________________________________ For the story of this product (and the vision). We launched www.tooyoo.ch/en/ in 2017 in Switzerland with the idea in mind to ease the burden of thousands of families: https://www.tooyoo.ch/en/philoso... After 2 years operating on the swiss market, we have thousands of swiss families member on our platform (there are currently no public solutions to manage medical and confidential data in our country). At the end of 2019, we will launch tooyoo.ch EN V. 1.0. and try to get insights to know if a product like our is needed in other countries. 2020: we will launch V. 2.0. which will enable you to prepare official documents without having to see a notary (Nowadays, we are working on e-signature, authentification, ...) Our platform is based upon a complex encryption system with several encryption levels to guarantee a very high level of security for your data (stored in Switzerland on an encrypted server). We don't have access to your data and we don't want to exploit them in any case: we built the internet safest place. Thanks for your feedback on this feature and happy to answer all of your questions. Credits : We develop tooyoo.ch in collaboration with two incredible teams : https://www.liip.ch/en and https://superhuit.ch/en/
