Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Volodymyr Yahenskyi
Maker
Hey Product Hunters 👋 Brushing my teeth has always seemed boring to me, but it is necessary for a beautiful smile and healthy teeth. I decided to create this application to develop the habit of brushing my teeth for 2 minutes twice a day. If your teeth need a bit of extra attention, just grab your toothbrush, toothpaste, iPhone and away you go. It used to be hard for me to brush consistently. But being able to listen to my favorite songs while I brush, floss or rinse makes it enjoyable. Thanks for reading! If you have any questions or feedback, please tell me in the comments below 🙂
UpvoteShare