Reviews
Discussion
Maker
William Gustafson
Hello everyone! I'm William, the creator of Toothpicks. You may know me from my other super-useful app, Amphetamine. I am very excited to launch today and present to you Toothpicks: a Bluetooth device manager for macOS. My goal was to make connecting and disconnecting Bluetooth devices, as well as keeping an eye on device battery levels, as quick and painless as possible. There are a handful of other apps that already provide this functionality, but I wanted to take things a step further. With this 1.0 release, here are the features that set Toothpicks apart from the rest: • Auto-hiding of devices in the menu bar based on their connection status • Graphical or numerical battery level display • Detailed device information available with a single click • Group devices into Collections to connect/disconnect together • Awesome sounds and menu bar images included, but use your own if you want There’s of course more to come with future releases! That said, I’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback. Thanks in advance!
UpvoteShare
nice , checking it out now
Maker
@paulcomba Awesome! Let me know if you are interested in giving it a try... I have a promo code just for you :)
Looks really interesting, I'll give it a try later today!