tooqan’s mission is bringing visibility on key aspects of meetings and providing personalised guidance for improvement. This means inefficiencies are quickly spotted and time spent in meetings becomes more productive.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Anna PartykaMaker@anna_partyka · better meetings start at tooqan.com
what do you think about it? would you use it?
Upvote Share·
Amin@footer · A little too much into gadgets
Very nice looking website. The website is not secured though so I suggest fixing the SSL as it's a turn off these days!
Upvote Share·