Toolsy.ai
Supercharged ChatGPT-3 - history, favorites, share, download
ToolsyAI supercharges the ChatGPT3 chat. It saves your prompts history, you can add responses to favorites, as well as share them with other people, download them as texts, etc. We plan to add more tools in the future.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
Toolsy.ai
The makers of Toolsy.ai
About this launch
Toolsy.ai
Supercharged ChatGPT-3: history, favorites, share, download
Toolsy.ai by
Toolsy.ai
was hunted by
Dan Lupascu
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dan Lupascu
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
Toolsy.ai
is not rated yet. This is Toolsy.ai's first launch.
