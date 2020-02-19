Tools for Teams
A couple of weeks ago, we spent a few days to create a place to list our favourite tools for teams in every category. Management, design, development, analytics, you name it. Then we got curious to see what other startups/studios were using to manage their work so we added Company Profiles to it as well. Today we purchased a new domain for it and pushed it here to make it official ☞ teams.tools Got a suggestion (only tools for teams) Submit it here → Want to create a profile for your startup? Add your tools here →
What a great idea! 👏 I like to have a simple list of tools that people actually use. Great work 🔥
I regularly get suggestions for planning-, design- and production tools in my inbox. Lots of gems in there - but I rarely need to use them right away. So they just get lost and forgotten. Great to see a curated place where I can find them back!
Cool list of tools. Thank you guys!