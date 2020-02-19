  1. Home
  2.  → Tools for Teams

Tools for Teams

A curated list of tools for teams

#1 Product of the DayToday
A curated list of tools for teams.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews3.0/5
Farzad Ban
Farzad Ban
Maker
A couple of weeks ago, we spent a few days to create a place to list our favourite tools for teams in every category. Management, design, development, analytics, you name it. Then we got curious to see what other startups/studios were using to manage their work so we added Company Profiles to it as well. Today we purchased a new domain for it and pushed it here to make it official ☞ teams.tools Got a suggestion (only tools for teams) Submit it here → Want to create a profile for your startup? Add your tools here →
Upvote (2)Share
Benoît Tallandier
Benoît Tallandier
What a great idea! 👏 I like to have a simple list of tools that people actually use. Great work 🔥
Upvote (2)Share
Dirkjan Brummelman
Dirkjan Brummelman
I regularly get suggestions for planning-, design- and production tools in my inbox. Lots of gems in there - but I rarely need to use them right away. So they just get lost and forgotten. Great to see a curated place where I can find them back!
UpvoteShare
Roman
Roman
Great idea, I just hope that the categories won't balloon to have hundreds of tools.
UpvoteShare
Alex Vasilevsky
Alex Vasilevsky
Cool list of tools. Thank you guys!
UpvoteShare