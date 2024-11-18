Launches
Toolhouse
Toolhouse
Connect AI to the Real World
Toolhouse is the complete cloud infrastructure to equip LLMs with actions and knowledge. Save weeks of development on function calling with just 3 lines of code.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Toolhouse
About this launch
Toolhouse
Connect AI to the Real World
Toolhouse by
Toolhouse
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Aaishika S Bhattacharya
,
Simone Bernardi
,
orliesaurus
,
Daniele Bernardi
and
Fabio Pulvirenti
. Featured on November 25th, 2024.
Toolhouse
is not rated yet. This is Toolhouse's first launch.
