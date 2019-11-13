Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Toolbox Pro

Toolbox Pro

Powerful new actions for Apple Shortcuts ✨

#3 Product of the DayToday
More than 50 powerful new automation actions to use in Apple's Shortcuts app! 🤩
You can filter images, scan documents, recognise text, use natural language processing, global variables, manual cropping, haptic feedback, build app-like pages and much more...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment