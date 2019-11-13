Deals
Toolbox Pro
Toolbox Pro
Powerful new actions for Apple Shortcuts ✨
#3 Product of the Day
Today
More than 50 powerful new automation actions to use in Apple's Shortcuts app! 🤩
You can filter images, scan documents, recognise text, use natural language processing, global variables, manual cropping, haptic feedback, build app-like pages and much more...
1 Review
5.0/5
