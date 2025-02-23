Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Toolbar
Toolbar
Comment & track issues directly on your website
Visit
Upvote 80
A easy way to handle website feedback. Add comments, track issues, and manage tasks directly on your site.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Task Management
•
Developer Tools
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Toolbar
Comment & track issues directly on your website.
Follow
80
Points
4
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Toolbar by
Toolbar
was hunted by
Sergiu Mamulat
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Sergiu Mamulat
and
Damian Bostan
. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
Toolbar
is not rated yet. This is Toolbar's first launch.