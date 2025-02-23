Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Toolbar

Toolbar

Comment & track issues directly on your website
A easy way to handle website feedback. Add comments, track issues, and manage tasks directly on your site.
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityTask ManagementDeveloper Tools

Meet the team

Toolbar gallery image
Toolbar gallery image
Toolbar gallery image
About this launch
Toolbar
Toolbar
Comment & track issues directly on your website.
80
Points
Point chart
4
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Toolbar by
Toolbar
was hunted by
Sergiu Mamulat
in Productivity, Task Management, Developer Tools. Made by
Sergiu Mamulat
and
Damian Bostan
. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
Toolbar
is not rated yet. This is Toolbar's first launch.