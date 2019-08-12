Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Toolabs DSM Plugin for Adob...
Toolabs DSM Plugin for Adobe XD
Design system manager plugin for creating themeable designs
Design Tools
Productivity
+ 1
With Toolabs DSM on Plugins Panel of Adobe XD, you don't need to duplicate your artboards. You just need to :
- Create your design tokens
- Define design system states (Color themes, multilingual, versions, i.e.)
- Make your designs themeable and stateful
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
9 minutes ago
Create Themeable Design Systems with Toolabs Plugin for Adobe XD
When Adobe announced the Plugins Panel, we thought that it would be awesome to release Toolabs DSM as a plugin for Adobe XD users to enhance their workflow of making themeable design systems. Before Adobe XD version 21, plugins could only be reached through a modal dialog therefore it was not suitable for a panel requiring a non-blocking user experience.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send