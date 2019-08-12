Log InSign up
Toolabs DSM Plugin for Adobe XD

Design system manager plugin for creating themeable designs

With Toolabs DSM on Plugins Panel of Adobe XD, you don't need to duplicate your artboards. You just need to :
- Create your design tokens
- Define design system states (Color themes, multilingual, versions, i.e.)
- Make your designs themeable and stateful
Create Themeable Design Systems with Toolabs Plugin for Adobe XDWhen Adobe announced the Plugins Panel, we thought that it would be awesome to release Toolabs DSM as a plugin for Adobe XD users to enhance their workflow of making themeable design systems. Before Adobe XD version 21, plugins could only be reached through a modal dialog therefore it was not suitable for a panel requiring a non-blocking user experience.
