Toodls

Join or host events for virtual & In-person activities

Toodls helps users to connect through common interests via virtual events or in-person meets. The activity options can include two or more participants and include live streaming concerts, cooking classes, yoga, tutoring, and many others.
With Loneliness at "Epidemic" Level, Toodls App Aims to Help Users Deal with Isolation from QuarantiningThe MarketWatch News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. SEATTLE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire via COMTEX/ -- SEATTLE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A study released last month shows that loneliness is at " epidemic levels," with three of every five Americans reporting they are lonely - the highest level ever recorded.
Jeff Christian
Jeff Christian
Hey Mahesh! This is really cool, i am working on something really similar but for corporate events
Mahesh Hinduja
Mahesh Hinduja
I came up with the idea of Toodls when I moved to a new town and wanted to go for Dim Sum (and make new friends). I did not want to join a designated group and go on their schedule - I wanted some way to set my own schedule, without being tied to a group. I soon realized that the opportunity is much bigger than just a meal and decided to use my skills to build a platform that would allow anyone to create an event and anyone to join, without any group limitations (for friendship, dating, community, etc.). I added a bunch of features that empower the event organizers and maintains attendee privacy while preventing stalking and other such embarrassing moments. I personally do not like in-app ads and was determined to not display any ads. The app has been designed to let anyone use it free and to upgrade at a nominal cost to utilize more tools. That being said, the app works great as a free tool and will continue to do so without any advertisements or selling of data. I hope people like what we have built and look forward to a large Toodls community - Toodls!
Edison Espinosa
Edison Espinosa
love this had a similar idea , just difficult to grow it lol
