Toodle
Travel planner that parses content for you
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Ali Abid
exactly what I need to plan activities and trips with my friends. So much easier to get everyone's inputs on an idea with this! you guys are on to something here
Upvote (2)Share
I've been looking for something like this. I'm planning on taking a trip to San Diego with my cofounders soon, and this could really reduce the activation energy to plan a trip. Great UI/UX! As a suggestion, it would be great if, once I put in a particular location, it already had some preloaded activities for me to use as the building block for my trip.
Upvote (1)Share