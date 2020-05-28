  1. Home
  2.  → TooDeep

TooDeep

Express your emotions anonymously.

#5 Product of the DayToday
TooDeep is a mobile peer-to-peer support platform, where people can anonymously share their thoughts and feelings through audio recordings and text.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Bens Hilaire
Bens Hilaire
Maker
The inspiration of TooDeep began when I found myself dealing with depression and anxiety. My dad had a life-threatening stroke while battling Prostate Cancer, and my mother was hospitalized due to Breast Cancer complications. I spiraled deeper and deeper into depression, the fear of judgement prevented me from reaching out for help from my family and friends. I knew I needed to release these feelings somehow. So I decided to create a place where I could release my emotions anonymously through audio recordings without the fear of being judged - thus, birthing TooDeep.
Upvote (1)Share