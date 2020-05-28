Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Bens Hilaire
Maker
The inspiration of TooDeep began when I found myself dealing with depression and anxiety. My dad had a life-threatening stroke while battling Prostate Cancer, and my mother was hospitalized due to Breast Cancer complications. I spiraled deeper and deeper into depression, the fear of judgement prevented me from reaching out for help from my family and friends. I knew I needed to release these feelings somehow. So I decided to create a place where I could release my emotions anonymously through audio recordings without the fear of being judged - thus, birthing TooDeep.
Upvote (1)Share