ToobSquid.ai

ToobSquid.ai

AI Youtube titles and descriptions, automatically, magically

Free Options
Embed
ToobSquid uses a link to your unlisted Youtube video and AI to generate a title, description, hashtags and timestamps (beta) all with SEO in mind. You can add modifiers to consider on your generated title such as keywords, adjectives and a creator emulator.
Launched in Writing, Social Media, YouTube by
"Once again, thanks for checking us out. Would love for you to test it out on your own channels and let us know what you think of the results so we can build any feedback into the model. Also, what features you'd like to see in the future!"

About this launch
ToobSquid.ai by
ToobSquid.ai
was hunted by
Samuel Gregory
in Writing, Social Media, YouTube. Made by
Samuel Gregory
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
