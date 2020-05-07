TonyDoorAI
Free transcription AI assistant for calls and video meetings
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Thomas Lucy
Maker
Pro
Hi there, hunters & makers! I'm Thomas, co-founder of TonyDoorAI with @mathis_grosjean1 and @thibault_delion. We are really excited to share Tony with you and we can't wait to get your precious feedback. We originally built TonyDoorAI as an assistant for sleeping joiners in our professional meetings. Since there is no solution for non-english speakers, we decided to improve it and publish it. Our AI can Record, Transcribe and Summarize a meeting without any effort in 120 languages. Hope you're finding it useful! If you have any questions feel free to comment, we're here all day long :)
Upvote (1)Share