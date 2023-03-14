Products
Tonkean ProcurementWorks
Transform your procurement experience with the power of AI
Tonkean ProcurementWorks revolutionizes procurement lifecycle management from intake to resolution, automates tail-spend, and creates a guided buying journey for strategic spending.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Finance
by
Tonkean ProcurementWorks
The makers of Tonkean ProcurementWorks
About this launch
Tonkean ProcurementWorks
Transform your procurement experience with the power of AI
Tonkean ProcurementWorks by
Tonkean ProcurementWorks
was hunted by
Sagi Eliyahu
in
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Finance
. Made by
Sagi Eliyahu
and
Bar Eliyahu
. Featured on March 15th, 2023.
Tonkean ProcurementWorks
is not rated yet. This is Tonkean ProcurementWorks's first launch.
Upvotes 11
11
Comments 1
1
Day rank #35
#35
Week rank
#143
