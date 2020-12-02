discussion
Kayla WillseyDisney. Food. Photography. WeStretch!
I see on the website that you have a pricing guide, but where could I actually purchase it? Does it have a scent? Is it okay for sensitive skin?
@kayla_willsey Hi Kayla! TONIK is now available on Kickstarter https://www.kickstarter.com/proj... It's an alcohol based sanitizer that has 70% ethanol, which makes it fast drying. We use 100% natural formula, no chemicals, no toxic additives, no residual smell after it evaporates. More info is on the Kickstarter page - Natural Dual-Sani Formula section. Let me know if you have more questions. 🙏