TONIK

Ultimate 3-in-1 sanitizer for phone & hands

TONIK is Your Next Generation 3-in-1 Sanitizer for Fresh Phones and Happy Hands.
Feeling fresh has never been easier thanks to TONIK. With a patented applicator, a proprietary sanitizing & hydrating formula, TONIK is changing the way we stay clean on-the-go.
Kayla WillseyDisney. Food. Photography. WeStretch!
I see on the website that you have a pricing guide, but where could I actually purchase it? Does it have a scent? Is it okay for sensitive skin?
Maker
@kayla_willsey Hi Kayla! TONIK is now available on Kickstarter https://www.kickstarter.com/proj... It's an alcohol based sanitizer that has 70% ethanol, which makes it fast drying. We use 100% natural formula, no chemicals, no toxic additives, no residual smell after it evaporates. More info is on the Kickstarter page - Natural Dual-Sani Formula section. Let me know if you have more questions. 🙏
