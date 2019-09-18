Discussion
Matthew Ogle
Maker
Hi! I lead Product at Canopy (the company behind Tonic). It's easy to be frustrated by the state of the internet and sense of powerlessness over our time/attention/data out here in 2k19. I think it's also easy to feel like there are no real alternatives; that the status quo is the only way tech can work. Canopy (https://canopy.cr) was founded to challenge that notion, and Tonic is the first public expression of our private personalization architecture, a new way of doing things. We're shipping it early as a testbed for us to evolve account-less private personalization and new mechanics for discovery, transparency, and control. Tonic is a new way to discover five delightful things to read each day, with a particular focus on pieces/publications that might be underserved by an existing online ecosystem optimized for breaking news and outrage. It looks simple, but Tonic is completely novel under the hood and in how it talks to the server; I like to think of it as a modest ambassador from a different, kinder future. It might even recommend you a poem. ;) SO MUCH yet to do (including expand beyond the US and iOS), but I am excited to get started! Let us know what you think, we're on deck to answer any questions you might have.
