🎷🎺 tonestro is a practice app (iOS & Android) for wind instruments which provides digital sheet music and gives immediate feedback on pitch & rhythm with a special focus on continuous motivation. Boring and monotonous practice is a thing of the past.
Reviews
- Pros:
For years my Sax was only lying in a corner, with Tonestro I can improve without paying and making an appointment for a teacher.Cons:
The App could use a bit more gamification, but leaderboard and challenges are in the works I heard :)
I know the founders personally, so all the best guys!Philipp Omenitsch has used this product for one month.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Alexander KoglerMaker@alex_kogler
🎵 Hi Hunters & Makers! Thank you very much for checking out tonestro 🙂. We’d love to hear how you like our app. Feel free to share your thoughts and questions, we greatly appreciate your opinions 💭. Many musical greetings from the tonestro team in Austria ✌️.
Upvote (1)Share·
Thomas Schranz ⛄️Hunter@__tosh · Co-founder & CEO, Blossom
Wind instruments are amazing. While there are tons of apps for learning to play the guitar or other more accessible instruments — fans of wind instruments often are left behind. 🎷🎺 Super excited about tonestro & its team. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fK...
Upvote (1)Share·
Alexander KoglerMaker@alex_kogler
@__tosh Thank you very much for hunting our product and your feedback 👍. We all share a big passion for wind instruments and that's one reason we created tonestro 🎺🎶. We are always available to answer every question and look forward to your comments.
Upvote (1)Share·