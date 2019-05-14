Tona is a new workout app built for gym users. We let our users plan and record any workout, track their progress and compete in the gym & with the world. We built Tona because competition and encouragement can boost your workout rate by up to 90%
Reviews
-Extensive library of moves. -Easy to plan and repeat strength workouts -Checklist aspect keeps me motivated mid-workout.
-A couple minor bugs
I've really enjoyed using Tona for my strength workouts. I've tried a handful of strength apps that have never quite been what I needed, Tona has been the first app I've really felt suited my needs and I've been happy to use.Jessica Versaw has used this product for one week.
Record any workout, Instagram like feed, motivates me, looks great, can work with wearables
Just keep building!
Great network to motivate you and your friends to workout more or more often. Easy to use, includes a huge list of exercises and workouts, and I can follow my stats over time.Dean McBride has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Andrew BurtonMaker@aburtondesign
Hi there, I’m a product designer who had never built my own product, so with my two friends we decided to give it a go. As you can all probably guess it turned out to be a lot harder than expected! We built Tona because although staying motivated is fitness is hard work, friendly competition and encouragement can boost your workout rate by up to 90%. We’d already seen how apps like Strava could do this for running and cycling workouts, but we couldn’t find something that scratched the itch for competing in gym workouts, so we decided to have a go ourselves... What makes Tona different from other fitness apps; 🏋️♂️ Track workouts and compete in any gym in the world 💪 One of the largest exercise library available with 2,000 unique exercises and growing.. ✏️ Users can plan and record workouts for their clients, themselves or their friends, all for free. 🏆 1 million plus unique leaderboards allowing anyone to get to the top of the board. 🔥Track key metrics over time such as calories, load, heartrate, 1 Rep Max's and much more 🌎 Global community of fellow fitness fanatics encourages friendly competition and social proof to keep you exercising. --- As we mentioned this is our first solo product so we would love to hear your feedback and advice. 💪 Andrew and the Tona team --- https://www.tona.fit/
John McTavish@john_mctavish · Constant Forward Motion
@aburtondesign I'm excited to try it out. Coming from years of use of Garmin watches with Strava, I'm looking for a good app to plan and execute strength training a few times a week to supplement running and cycling. Any plans to integrate with Garmin watch-fed data on the roadmap? One sensible feature that Garmin has consistently ignored over the years: Display current HR in real time on the app. This would be great for doing intervals (running or cycling) on a treadmill or spin-bike so that you don't have to look at the watch. Just a though, not sure if it's possible...
Andrew BurtonMaker@aburtondesign
@john_mctavish Hi John, yes we are currently working on integrating Garmin (and others such as Suunto and Polar) now 💪 Although It is tricky to get the heart rate data from these devices to display on the phone live (and not after syncing post workout) we are certainly giving it a go. What we can definitely display live is heart rate data from LBE and ANT+ heart rate monitors, such as round the chest devices so expect that in the next few weeks.
Louis Galipeau@muloka · Product Manager / DJ
@aburtondesign Looks awesome. Can't wait to try it out. Trying to sign up over the website right now using the "Continue with Facebook" Button on the Sign Up page and when click on it nothing happens.
Jennifer Robinson@jenniferrrrrooo
Very stylish dark interface. The best for hard workout!
Andrew BurtonMaker@aburtondesign
@jenniferrrrrooo We agree Jennifer 💪
Sally Hadidi@sally_hadidi1 · Creativity and texhnology
PROS: Slick design, interactive community and i like the leaderboard feature for my favourite workouts...it makes me work that little harder at the gym. CONS: I’d love for them to add a mapping feature for running to see my routes :)
Andrew BurtonMaker@aburtondesign
@sally_hadidi1 Great suggestion Sally, would love to add maps in a version version of the app.
Denis ShershnevPro@eulerr · Founder & CEO 6nomads.com
Great work @aburtondesign !
Akke 🧐@thatakke
How do I delete my account?
Andrew BurtonMaker@aburtondesign
@thatakke in the app head to Your Profile > Settings cog > Your details > Delete account
