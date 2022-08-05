Products
Home
→
Product
→
Tomodoro
Tomodoro
Simple Pomodoro timer for the web
A pomodoro web app with cool features like Always On Top PIP mode, white noise generation, tasks, cool themes and more, right in your favorite browser. And it's free and open source.
Web App
Productivity
Open Source
Tomodoro
About this launch
Simple Pomodoro timer for the web
Tomodoro by
Tomodoro
was hunted by
LazyGuy-_-
Web App
Productivity
Open Source
LazyGuy-_-
. Featured on August 6th, 2022.
Tomodoro
is not rated yet. This is Tomodoro's first launch.
4
2
#4
#155
