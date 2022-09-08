Products
This is the latest launch from Tolgee
See Tolgee’s previous launch →
Ranked #6 for today
Tolgee
Localization platform web app developers enjoy to work with
Free Options
Tolgee is the only tool you need to translate your web app to other languages. Integrate Tolgee in seconds and translate your texts directly in your app just with ALT key+click of your mouse
Launched in
Open Source
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
by
Tolgee
About this launch
Tolgee
Open-source tool for easy software localization
2
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Tolgee by
Tolgee
was hunted by
Fabian Maume
in
Open Source
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Jan Cizmar
,
Štěpán Granát
and
Marketa Chalupnikova
. Featured on September 9th, 2022.
Tolgee
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on October 29th, 2021.
Upvotes
16
Comments
9
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#124
Report