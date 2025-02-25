Launches
Tolan
Tolan
Your alien best friend
Tolans are friendly, chatty aliens. Talk with them about anything: from studying, to cooking, to relationships. The more you talk with your Tolan, the better they get to know you. Watch their planet bloom as your friendship grows.
Artificial Intelligence
Entertainment
Animation
Tolan
Your alien best friend
Tolan
Tolan
Dan Shipper
Artificial Intelligence
Entertainment
Animation
Quinten Farmer
Evan Goldschmidt
Featured on February 26th, 2025.
Tolan
is not rated yet. This is Tolan's first launch.