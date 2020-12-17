discussion
Leti Ortiz
MakerFounder TokTalk
Hi Hunters! 👋🏿 I’m Leti, the founder of TokTalk. I started working on TokTalk after going through my own exhaustive journey of trying to help a friend who wanted to vent to me and some other people every day. The problem: our lack of time and honestly after 5 months of chatting and calling every day, I was overwhelmed, I started to feel pressure because of my everyday life’s problems but also her. One day I decided to share with her a psychologist app and some addresses where she can find help anytime she would need it, but she told me: “Hey I don't need a psychologist, I just need someone to talk to whenever I need about my daily life’s problems”, then I felt bad for not being a “good friend”. This experience, along with my stint at product design and my background being an entrepreneur before as well as being working in multinational companies was the catalyst for me starting TokTalk. At the core of TokTalk, we’re a team of psychologists, designers, brand marketers, data analysts, and developers who care about changing the way we care about our mental wellbeing. We want you to have access to your mental wellbeing so you can start talking to some professionals without being judged, understanding you better, and seeing tailor-made content that makes you feel better and motivated. Join TokTalk 💛 A mental wellbeing platform for the ones who need someone to talk to without being judged in a professional way. Our toktalkers are trained humans ready to talk to you about your daily life’s problems. 💰 Affordable: forget about memberships, pay each time you book a session 🔑 Accessible: personalized account where you can take control of your sessions 🍫 Helpful: test yourself with our chocolate bar of quizzes&tests Thank you Product Hunt community 👋🏿👋🏿👋🏿
