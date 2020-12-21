Tokkingheads by Rosebud

discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
Love seeing the pace of innovation and exploration from @lisha_li1 and the Rosebud.ai team. This one's perfectly timed for creating zany digital holiday greetings!
@lisha_li1 @chrismessina Thanks Chris! We made one of you 🙃 Full Video Link
🎉🎉 🚀 Hi Everyone! I'm the founder of Rosebud and we're excited to launch Tokkingheads IOS and webapp to bring your portraits to life! To start, just upload a photo (friends, family, celebrities, paintings, characters...anything with a face). To make a video you can use text, voice or even puppet it with your own face (like how you would an animoji). With Tokkingheads IOS app and Webapp (www.tokkingheads.com) you can... 📷 Import any photo from your Camera Roll, take a photo using your camera (IOS app), photos can include paintings, pictures, sketches, dolls, action figures, drawings, photographs, renders, or illustrations...etc. If it’s got a face, you can animate it! 🔗 Instantly share your Tokkingheads on Facebook, Instagram, iMessages and other social media platforms. Make memes and prank your friends with impressions of them (that's been one of our favorite use cases). ⭐ FREE TO USE The app is currently free to use with watermark (you can download all the videos for free) but paid accounts have priority processing and option to remove watermark. Since releasing the beta in November, we've increased our high resolution processing speed by 100X! So... 🎄🎅 🎉 We hope this playful use of synthetic media can bring some fun into the holiday season to make videos to share with friends and family. We've included holiday themed backgrounds and hats to add to your photo for some festive spirit. 💰💰 80% DISCOUNT for 3 months for Product Hunt with code PH80 on the webapp (www.tokkingheads.com)! We will update with mobile app discounts asap (they are different paid because features will evolve to serve different use cases). Thanks! @lisha_li1 @vladgl @dzmitry_pletnikau @liueric99 Full Video Link