- Quick&Easy onboarding - I've received my card in 5 days after applying - The card works smoothly
- The wording in the app is sometimes confusing - Only three tokens are supported for top-up so far
I've been using the app for two months and I am so happy with it. If anyone is a fan of decentralization and control over their finances, this is what you need to look into!Danielle Giroux has used this product for one month.
Alan McAlpine
Hello hunters 👋I'm a Product Marketing guy @ TokenCard — we're pretty excited to launch on the App Store (sorry Android folks; coming soon)! In a nutshell, we're a bunch of folks obsessed with decentralisation and what crypto can do for real people in the real world. What that looks like today is you can store, send, and receive ETH and selected ERC-20 tokens in your own decentralised Contract Wallet. Then you can make those assets useful in the real world, converting them to fiat and spending them with a card as you know and love today. To celebrate our App Store launch, the first 1,000 people to download the app and activate their card will get 15 DAI on us, so they can get their life on Ethereum off to the best start 💸 Some of the practical tidbits: 🌏 We're currently shipping cards to the UK and EEA; 💳 We aim to approve and ship cards within 2 business days; 🙋♀️ Want to join us? Get involved at tokencard.workable.com ! CEO Mel and Community Manager Brice are tagged in here, too — drop us a note and ask away/ let us know what you think!
