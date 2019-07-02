Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → TokenCard

TokenCard

Store, send and spend your crypto in a decentralised manner.

#3 Product of the DayToday
TokenCard is your starter pack for life on Ethereum 💸
Securely store your ETH & selected ERC-20 tokens in your own decentralised Contract Wallet, deployed directly from the app. Convert your tokens to fiat in seconds, then spend them with your Visa card.
Does the bank of tomorrow hold no funds? - TokenCard - MediumThe emergence of Ethereum, the World Computer or the Trust Machine, presents us with a future whereby consumers' relationship with institutions can be built on tech rather than on trust. There will always be some level of trust involved, we aim to limit that to a manageable number of lines of immutable and publicly auditable code.
First Ethereum-Powered Banking Alternative Launches On iOS App StoreTokenCard, an Ethereum-based alternative to traditional banking has launched an app on the UK and EEA iOS App Store which will allow users to store, send, and receive digital assets through a non-custodial contract wallet - all from their phones.
Reviews
Jackdaw
Victor Sanchez
Danielle Giroux
 
Helpful
  • Danielle Giroux
    Danielle Girouxstudent and entrepreneur
    Pros: 

    - Quick&Easy onboarding - I've received my card in 5 days after applying - The card works smoothly

    Cons: 

    - The wording in the app is​ sometimes confusing - Only three tokens are supported for top-up so far

    I've been using the app for two months and I am so happy with it. If anyone is a fan of decentralization and control over their finances, this is what you need to look into!

    Danielle Giroux has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Alan McAlpine
Alan McAlpine
MakerHiring
Hello hunters 👋I'm a Product Marketing guy @ TokenCard — we're pretty excited to launch on the App Store (sorry Android folks; coming soon)! In a nutshell, we're a bunch of folks obsessed with decentralisation and what crypto can do for real people in the real world. What that looks like today is you can store, send, and receive ETH and selected ERC-20 tokens in your own decentralised Contract Wallet. Then you can make those assets useful in the real world, converting them to fiat and spending them with a card as you know and love today. To celebrate our App Store launch, the first 1,000 people to download the app and activate their card will get 15 DAI on us, so they can get their life on Ethereum off to the best start 💸 Some of the practical tidbits: 🌏 We're currently shipping cards to the UK and EEA; 💳 We aim to approve and ship cards within 2 business days; 🙋‍♀️ Want to join us? Get involved at tokencard.workable.com ! CEO Mel and Community Manager Brice are tagged in here, too — drop us a note and ask away/ let us know what you think!
Upvote (4)Share